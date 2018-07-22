In this file photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a visit to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters on July 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Philadelphia Monday to talk about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and campaign for a Pennsylvania senate candidate.

The event, hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit started by a group of former Trump advisers, will take place at the downtown Sheraton Philadelphia at 1:45 p.m.

Speakers at the event will discuss how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Trump, will impact Philadelphia as well as Pennsylvania and the entire nation.

After speaking at the event, Pence will attend a fundraiser hosted by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania at the Union League of Philadelphia.