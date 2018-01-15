Mid-Week Snow Could Slow Your Commute

Snow will start to move in Tuesday morning but will take a long time to spread through the area. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn Schwartz has the timing and expected totals.

Snow is going to sweep across the area this week, but when the flakes will fall will vary depending on where you live.

The winter storm will bring snow to the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and western suburbs starting Tuesday morning. The precipitation will be light, but will last for nearly a day.

The front will also be moving very slowly. So the Philadelphia-area won't start seeing snow or even a wintry mix until at least the evening commute on Tuesday.



By Wednesday morning, it should be snowing across most of our region. Towns in South Jersey and southern Delaware may see some change-over from rain to snow.

The storm will be out of here by Wednesday afternoon. And then temperatures will warm up by the weekend, just in time for the Eagles' NFC Championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.



This will be a nuisance storm, but we're issuing a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday since your commute to work and school could be slow going.

Snow Heading Our Way

EXPECTED TIMING

Snow Starts Tuesday at:

6 a.m. in Lehigh Valley and Berks County in Pennsylvania



4 p.m. in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pa.

7 p.m. in Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, and Wilmington

11 p.m. in southern Delaware and eastern South Jersey

Overnight Wednesday at the Jersey Shore

Ends Wednesday at:

6 a.m. in Lehigh Valley and Berks County in Pennsylvania



9 a.m. in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery,and Bucks counties in Pa.

11 a.m. in Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, and Wilmington

noon in southern Delaware and eastern South Jersey

2-4 p.m. at the Jersey Shore



EXPECTED SNOW FORECAST

Lehigh Valley, The Poconos, and N&W Pa. suburbs — 3 to 5 inches

Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and surrounding counties — 1 to 2 inches

Lower South Jersey and shore points — 1 inch or less

