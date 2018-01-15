Mid-Week Snow Could Slow Your Commute - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Snow Moves In Tuesday
OLY-PHILLY
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Mid-Week Snow Could Slow Your Commute

This snowstorm will be slow moving, but the snow will be light. Still, it could mess with your travel to work and school

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Published at 3:46 PM EST on Jan 15, 2018

    processing...

    NBC10 First Alert Weather: Snow Moves In Tuesday

    Snow will start to move in Tuesday morning but will take a long time to spread through the area. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn Schwartz has the timing and expected totals.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Snow is going to sweep across the area this week, but when the flakes will fall will vary depending on where you live.

    The winter storm will bring snow to the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and western suburbs starting Tuesday morning. The precipitation will be light, but will last for nearly a day.

    The front will also be moving very slowly. So the Philadelphia-area won't start seeing snow or even a wintry mix until at least the evening commute on Tuesday.

    By Wednesday morning, it should be snowing across most of our region. Towns in South Jersey and southern Delaware may see some change-over from rain to snow.

    The storm will be out of here by Wednesday afternoon. And then temperatures will warm up by the weekend, just in time for the Eagles' NFC Championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

    This will be a nuisance storm, but we're issuing a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday since your commute to work and school could be slow going.

    Snow Heading Our WaySnow Heading Our Way

    EXPECTED TIMING

    Snow Starts Tuesday at:

    • 6 a.m. in Lehigh Valley and Berks County in Pennsylvania
    • 4 p.m. in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pa.
    • 7 p.m. in Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, and Wilmington
    • 11 p.m. in southern Delaware and eastern South Jersey
    • Overnight Wednesday at the Jersey Shore

    Ends Wednesday at:

    • 6 a.m. in Lehigh Valley and Berks County in Pennsylvania
    • 9 a.m. in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery,and Bucks counties in Pa.
    • 11 a.m. in Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, and Wilmington
    • noon in southern Delaware and eastern South Jersey
    • 2-4 p.m. at the Jersey Shore

    EXPECTED SNOW FORECAST

    • Lehigh Valley, The Poconos, and N&W Pa. suburbs — 3 to 5 inches
    • Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and surrounding counties — 1 to 2 inches
    • Lower South Jersey and shore points — 1 inch or less

    To get the latest forecast, live radar and more, download the free NBC10 app to your smartphone or tablet.

