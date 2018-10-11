A First Alert goes into effect Thursday afternoon for the potential of flooding downpours from tropical moisture.

What to Know A First Alert is in effect from noon Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for heavy downpours and localized flooding in Philly and points south.

The remnants of Tropical storm Michael will combine with other moisture and a cold front to bring the potential for heavy rain.

Driving could be difficult in areas hit by heavy downpours.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy tropical downpours packing the potential for localized flooding.

The First Alert is in effect from noon Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday from Philadelphia southward through Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey shore.

No signs of typical autumn weather Thursday as temps push up to around 80 and scattered showers hit throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

“You’ll see showers and thunderstorm on and off Thursday,” First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. “There will be some heavy downpours.”

A passing cold front will combine with moisture coming up from the south and remnants of Michael to cause the flash flooding threat that could also slow drivers on area roads.

“A lot of moisture coming up from the south as a cold front comes in from the west and, in addition to that, we also have what’s left of Hurricane Michael,” Bill said.

“Though the winds have died down, there is a lot of moisture with that system,” Bill said. “Even though it’s expected to pass to our south, that’s the center of the storm, the heaviest rainfall will be to the north of that center, which includes parts of Delaware and South Jersey.”

The heaviest of the rainfall comes in later Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Once the storm moves out to sea, much colder air will move in, and will stay with us through the weekend – high temps likely won’t get out of the 50s Saturday -- and all of next week.

