The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced Thursday that its MeterUp mobile app can now be used to pay for parking at meters throughout the city.

The app, which launched as a pilot program in 2015, allows people to pay for parking with their smartphones and reload their meter remotely when their time is running out. Users also have the ability to stop time early.

The app is now available for use at the more than 8,000 coin-operated meters and 975 kiosks throughout Philadelphia.

“Our customers now have the convenience of paying for parking or adding time remotely anywhere in the city - instead of having to continuously carry cash or coins," PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said in a news release.

Philadelphia Parking Authority Rolls Out App for All Neighborhoods

Parking in the city just got easier. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's MeterUp app is now available in all neighborhoods. (Published Thursday, July 26, 2018)

MeterUp has been downloaded more than 150,000 times since December 2017, with more than 1 million transactions being made in that timeframe, the PPA said.