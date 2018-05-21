Memorial Day Weekend: From Hot and Humid to Cool and Stormy - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Memorial Day Weekend: From Hot and Humid to Cool and Stormy

NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the Memorial Day Weekend forecast.

By Tammie Souza

Published 19 minutes ago

    Do you have outdoor plans over Memorial Day weekend, summer’s unofficial start?

    If so keep both the sunscreen and the umbrella handy because we will swing from hazy, hot and humid near 90 degrees on Saturday to temperatures in the 70s, rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

    Saturday will be a steamer with hazy sunshine and high humidity. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average near 90. Saturday evening clouds increase.

    On Sunday Mother Nature delivers a one-two punch of rain and thunderstorms with moisture from a possible tropical system near the Gulf Coast combined with a cold front dropping out of the upper Midwest. Temperatures Sunday will fall to the 70s.

    The rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday and into the first half of Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s.

      

