Memorial Day Weekend: From Hot and Humid to Cool and Stormy

Do you have outdoor plans over Memorial Day weekend, summer’s unofficial start?

If so keep both the sunscreen and the umbrella handy because we will swing from hazy, hot and humid near 90 degrees on Saturday to temperatures in the 70s, rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Saturday will be a steamer with hazy sunshine and high humidity. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average near 90. Saturday evening clouds increase.

On Sunday Mother Nature delivers a one-two punch of rain and thunderstorms with moisture from a possible tropical system near the Gulf Coast combined with a cold front dropping out of the upper Midwest. Temperatures Sunday will fall to the 70s.

The rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday and into the first half of Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s.