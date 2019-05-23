Memorial Day Weekend: Things to Do in and Around Philly

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on, especially when it is the unofficial start to summer! Whether it’s a horse show, kite festival, beach opening, tango fest or parade this area is full of fun this Memorial Day Weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 24-27, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Memorial Day Weekend
Philadelphia’s unofficially start to summer kicks off with festivals and concerts.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: Varies
What: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair
Check out the country’s oldest and largest equestrian event that features horse competitions, shopping, food, music and more.
Where: Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon
When: through June 2
Cost: Varies
What: Free Toll Friday
Start your summer at the shore with free tolls for one hour courtesy of Chickie’s & Pete’s.
Where: Atlantic City Expressway at the Egg Harbor Exit
When: Friday between 5 and 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Wildwoods International Kite Festival
Experience the largest kite festival in North America featuring kite markers from around the world flying colorful creations.
Where: Wildwoods Beach, Rio Grande to Burke Avenues, Wildwood, NJ
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: Free to watch
What: Swing Into Spring
Enjoy dancing, food trucks, performances and beginner swing dancing lessons at this event.
Where: Society Hill Dance Academy, 409 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Beach Opening Ceremony
Stone Harbor’s emergency services personnel will compete in varies challenges in order to unlock the ocean for the summer beach season.
Where: 95th Street and Beach, Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Philly Tango Fest
Celebrate Argentinian dance with workshops, performances and of course, dance parties.
Where: Lithuanian Music Hall Association, 2715 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: From $25
What: Memorial Day Block Party
Enjoy music, a prize wheel, sidewalk sales and more at this block party.
Where: Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Brigantine Art Walk
Artists will display their pieces, including painting, photographs, sculptors and more, for display and sale.
Where: Brigantine City Ball Field, 24th Street and Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Brandywine River Museum of Art Antiques Show
Browse antiques like furniture, rugs, porcelain and artwork at this antique show.
Where: Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford
When: Saturday through Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $20, free for members
What: Fireworks and Fountains at Longwood Gardens
Start summer with a “To Philly, With Love” themed fireworks display featuring music and artists with a connection to Philadelphia.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Sunday at 9:15 p.m.
Cost: From $25
What: Turtle Trot 5K and 2-Mile Fun Walk
Runners, walkers and families can enjoy this fun walk.
Where: 95th Street and First Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Sunday, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Run to Remember
Run or walk in honor of the 74 sailors lost on the Frank E. Evans, a US Navy destroyer off the coast of Vietnam in 1969.
Where: 15th and the Beach, North Wildwood, NJ
When: Sunday at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Media Memorial Day Parade
Veterans, the Penncrest Marching Band, community organizations and more will march in this parade.
Where: State Street, Media, Pa.
When: Monday at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
What: Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade
Local veterans, bag pipers, color guards, high school marching bands and community groups will march in this parade.
Where: Starts at Kennett High School and ends at Union Hill Cemetery
When: Monday at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
What: Radnor Memorial Day Parade
Local community groups, veterans and marching bands will lead this Memorial Day Parade.
Where: Runnymede and South Wayne Avenues
When: Monday at 9:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: through June 16
Cost: Varies
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to enter