Memorial Day Weekend: Things to Do in and Around Philly

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside.

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on, especially when it is the unofficial start to summer! Whether it’s a horse show, kite festival, beach opening, tango fest or parade this area is full of fun this Memorial Day Weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 24-27, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Memorial Day Weekend

Philadelphia’s unofficially start to summer kicks off with festivals and concerts.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: Varies

What: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

Check out the country’s oldest and largest equestrian event that features horse competitions, shopping, food, music and more.

Where: Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

When: through June 2

Cost: Varies

What: Free Toll Friday

Start your summer at the shore with free tolls for one hour courtesy of Chickie’s & Pete’s.

Where: Atlantic City Expressway at the Egg Harbor Exit

When: Friday between 5 and 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Wildwoods International Kite Festival

Experience the largest kite festival in North America featuring kite markers from around the world flying colorful creations.

Where: Wildwoods Beach, Rio Grande to Burke Avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: Free to watch

What: Swing Into Spring

Enjoy dancing, food trucks, performances and beginner swing dancing lessons at this event.

Where: Society Hill Dance Academy, 409 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Beach Opening Ceremony

Stone Harbor’s emergency services personnel will compete in varies challenges in order to unlock the ocean for the summer beach season.

Where: 95th Street and Beach, Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Philly Tango Fest

Celebrate Argentinian dance with workshops, performances and of course, dance parties.

Where: Lithuanian Music Hall Association, 2715 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: From $25

What: Memorial Day Block Party

Enjoy music, a prize wheel, sidewalk sales and more at this block party.

Where: Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What: Brigantine Art Walk

Artists will display their pieces, including painting, photographs, sculptors and more, for display and sale.

Where: Brigantine City Ball Field, 24th Street and Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What: Brandywine River Museum of Art Antiques Show



Browse antiques like furniture, rugs, porcelain and artwork at this antique show.

Where: Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford

When: Saturday through Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20, free for members

What: Fireworks and Fountains at Longwood Gardens

Start summer with a “To Philly, With Love” themed fireworks display featuring music and artists with a connection to Philadelphia.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Cost: From $25

What: Turtle Trot 5K and 2-Mile Fun Walk

Runners, walkers and families can enjoy this fun walk.

Where: 95th Street and First Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Sunday, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Run to Remember

Run or walk in honor of the 74 sailors lost on the Frank E. Evans, a US Navy destroyer off the coast of Vietnam in 1969.

Where: 15th and the Beach, North Wildwood, NJ

When: Sunday at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Media Memorial Day Parade

Veterans, the Penncrest Marching Band, community organizations and more will march in this parade.

Where: State Street, Media, Pa.

When: Monday at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

What: Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade

Local veterans, bag pipers, color guards, high school marching bands and community groups will march in this parade.

Where: Starts at Kennett High School and ends at Union Hill Cemetery

When: Monday at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

What: Radnor Memorial Day Parade

Local community groups, veterans and marching bands will lead this Memorial Day Parade.

Where: Runnymede and South Wayne Avenues

When: Monday at 9:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

What: Big Apple Circus

The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

When: through June 16

Cost: Varies

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to enter