This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows Amy Locane Bovenizer entering the courtroom to be sentenced in Somerville, N.J.

A former "Melrose Place" actress convicted in a fatal auto crash must return to court for a second re-sentencing.

A New Jersey appeals court in 2016 ordered the first re-sentencing after prosecutors contended Amy Locane's three-year sentence for the 2010 crash was too lenient.

In January 2017, the judge re-imposed the same sentence. On Friday, an appeals court ruled the judge didn't follow its earlier ruling and didn't take the crime's severity into account.

A different judge will conduct the re-sentencing.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence for the 2010 accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman's husband, Fred.

Locane appeared in 13 episodes of "Melrose Place" and in several movies.

Her attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.