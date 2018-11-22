 Meet the Stars of the 2018 National Dog Show - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Meet the Stars of the 2018 National Dog Show

By Dan Farrell and Hannah Chinn

24 PHOTOS

31 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
The 2018 National Dog show took place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. The event showcased 180 different dog breeds and over 2,000 dogs.

Swipe through to see which one took home grand prize.
More Photo Galleries
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Photos
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices