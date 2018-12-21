Meet The Met: A Look Inside Philadelphia's Newest Arts and Culture Venue

The Met, Philadelphia's newest performing arts venue, has a long history of bringing the arts to Philadelphia.

The History of The Met

In December, Philadelphia's newest performing arts venue opened in one of the city's historic buildings. The Met is the culmination of generations of passion and years of hard work.

The history of the building stretches back to 1908, when Oscar Hammerstein I, the opera impressario and grandfather of Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, built what was then called the Metropolitan Opera House. It was one of a series of lavish opera houses he built, including in Times Square and London.

Now, 110 years later, historic landmark has been reopened by a partnership among Live Nation, developer Eric Blumenfeld and Holy Ghost Headquarters, who together spent $56 million carefully renovating the space.

Here's a look inside The Met!

A Space for Modern Performers that Remembers Its Past

The Met's Historic and Modern Stage

The Met's Historic and Modern Stage

We visit the stage and theater of The Met, a space built for performing and recreated with attention to historic detail.

The Met's Long History of Faith Was Its Strength

The Spiritual History of The Met

The Spiritual History of The Met

The Met has reopened with its lengthy spiritual history intact.

The Met Brings Investment and Jobs to North Broad

The Met Helps Bring Revitalization to North Broad

The Met Helps Bring Revitalization to North Broad

The Met is another pillar in the ongoing economic revitalization of Philadelphia's North Broad street.

The Met's Tailors Its Catering for Any Event

The Met's Tasty and Creative Food and Drink