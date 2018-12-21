Meet The Met: A Look Inside Philadelphia's Newest Arts and Culture Venue

In December, Philadelphia's newest performing arts venue opened in one of the city's historic buildings. The Met is the culmination of generations of passion and years of hard work.
The history of the building stretches back to 1908, when Oscar Hammerstein I, the opera impressario and grandfather of Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, built what was then called the Metropolitan Opera House. It was one of a series of lavish opera houses he built, including in Times Square and London.
Now, 110 years later, historic landmark has been reopened by a partnership among Live Nation, developer Eric Blumenfeld and Holy Ghost Headquarters, who together spent $56 million carefully renovating the space.
Here's a look inside The Met!
A Space for Modern Performers that Remembers Its Past
The Met's Long History of Faith Was Its Strength
The Met Brings Investment and Jobs to North Broad
The Met's Tailors Its Catering for Any Event
