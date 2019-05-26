Meek Mill Blasts Las Vegas Hotel as 'Racist' for Banning Him 'Without Incident'

In this April 2, 2019, file photo, recording artist Meek Mill speaks at a gathering to push for drastic changes to Pennsylvania's probation system, in Philadelphia.

Rapper Meek Mill on Saturday accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel of being racist for denying him entry to the Las Vegas property and threatening to have him arrested for trespassing, NBC News reports. A video of his exchange with security personnel at the hotel posted on his Instagram account had more than a million views as of Sunday morning.

Mill's publicist told NBC News he was at the hotel to support DJ Mustard, who has a residency at Marquee Nightclub, and that he never got out of the car or entered the hotel.

Mill said the Cosmopolitan Hotel and others in Las Vegas employ tactics against black entertainers, specifically, telling them they are banned "without incident," "because they don’t want too many blacks" on their properties.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel said in a statement, "As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests' safety and security always remains our top priority."