Meek Mill will appear in court Wednesday morning with hopes to put his past legal troubles behind him. His legal team is trying to remove the current judge from the case. (Published 2 hours ago)

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will take the next step in his fight to stay out of jail and put his legal troubles behind him as he returns to court Wednesday.

Mill and his legal team will demand that Judge Genece Brinkley be removed from the case.

The rapper's attorneys maintain that Brinkley is biased and isn't handling his case ethically. They want another judge to supervise his probation. One of Brinkley's last rulings in the case called for an evidentiary hearing, set for next month, which could determine if a new trial is warranted.

Mill’s lawyers filed an affidavit claiming that in most cases where the district attorney supports a new trial a judge doesn't bother with the extra hearing.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was born and grew up in North Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release after a long battle dating to November when Mill was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation. After his release on bail in April, he has remained a voice for prison and criminal justice reform.

Brinkley could recuse herself or pass the case to the judge presiding over legal challenges related to Mill's arresting officer who has been identified on a list of so-called dirty cops in Philadelphia.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.