Media Borough will host their annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to our country. NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal is in Delaware County to get a first look of the numerous community organizations that will be involved.

What to Know Media Borough's annual Memorial Day parade remembers those who sacrificed their lives for the United States.

The parade marches down State Street in the Delco borough.

A Memorial Day tradition returned to Delaware County Monday.

Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States were remembered at the Media Borough Memorial Day Parade.

The parade began at 10 a.m. at Barrall Community Park (State and Edgemont streets) then made its way about a half mile up State Street to Orange Street before turning and ending at the Delaware County Courthouse.

The patriotic parade featured color guards, veterans, fire trucks and the Penncrest Marching Band.

Volunteers Remember the Fallen by Placing Flags at Philly Graves