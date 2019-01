Media Borough Police sent out a warning to merchants about fake $100 bills that are so realistic they can pass a counterfeit marker test. They all have the same serial number ending in 1634A.

A Delaware County police department is warning local vendors about counterfeit money.

Media Borough Police posted on Facebook that they received several reports of the passing of counterfeit $100 bills with identical serial numbers. They warn that the bills are of high quality and will even pass a counterfeit marker detector.

All of the fake bills have the serial number, “E 05201634 A.” If you believe you’ve been given a counterfeit bill, call Media Borough Police at 610-565-6656.