A 24-year-old North Philadelphia man held a 19-year-old babysitter at gunpoint while attempting to rob the Medford, New Jersey, home of professional poker player Darren Elias Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, identified by Medford Township police as Shannon Soroka, allegedly forced his way into the South Jersey house while Elias' babysitter watched over his 2-year-old daughter, according to police.

Soroka was charged Friday with robbery, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and related offenses.

Elias was out with his wife when Soroka attempted to rob his home. It's the second time in about a week that his house was targetted, Elias said.

"It's incredibly scarry for me and my family," he told NBC10. "It was an awful feeling."

Police said Soroka walked into Elias' house and demanded to see where the poker player kept his cash. He then held a gun to the babysitter's back and walked her around the home before leaving her in a bathroom. She then called 911.

"I would say he was familiar with what I do for a living and thought that I might have things of value in the house," Elias said.

Soroka could be seen on surveillance video leaving the scene in a car, police said.

The babysitter and Elias' toddler were not injured, police said.

Investigators did not say whether Soroka took anything from the home.

The armed robbery appeared to be targeted, not random, according to police.