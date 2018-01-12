Measles Warning for People Who Traveled Through Newark Airport - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Measles Warning for People Who Traveled Through Newark Airport

Published 5 hours ago | Updated at 4:31 PM EST on Jan 12, 2018

    Public health officials are warning that people who were in Newark Liberty International Airport on January 2 may have been exposed to the measles. 

    The New Jersey Department of Health said a woman with an infectious case of measles arrived at the airport that day on an international flight, and later flew to Indianapolis. 

    Anyone who was at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. "may have been exposed to measles, and if infected could develop symptoms as late as January 23," the department said in a statement. 

    Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

    The infected woman is a student at Indiana University. The school issued an advisory to students and staff on Wednesday about their potential exposure. 

