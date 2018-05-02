National Hoagie Day is May 5! Here's How to Celebrate

National Hoagie Day is Saturday, and there are deals to help you celebrate.

Not only is Saturday Cinco de Mayo, but there's another holiday happening that will especially appeal to sandwich-lovers.

National Hoagie Day, happening May 5, commemorates the sandwich that got its name in Philadelphia.

Be sure to celebrate by utilizing one of the following deals to enjoy a hoagie (or two).

Primo Hoagies - On Saturday, Primo Hoagies is offering customers a special deal: $5.99 for a Primo Size Italian, turkey and cheese or ham and cheese hoagie. On top of this, the company will be giving back to local fire and police stations, hospitals and animal shelters by delivering Italian hoagies to the local service members, according to QSR Magazine.

Wawa - Head over to Wawa on Saturday for breakfast or lunch, and enjoy some of their current hoagie promotions, including $4.99 for any Classic Hoagie or Classic Breakfast Hoagie.

Subway - Forget "$5 Footlongs," because for a limited time, Subway is offering five of their foot-long sandwiches for $4.99. Celebrate National Hoagie Day by grabbing either Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marinara, Spicy Italian, Cold Cut Combo or Veggie Delite at a discounted rate.