Philly Orders Scrapyard to Close Over Long-Burning Fire

Authorities have shut down a junkyard that burned for hours in Philadelphia, sending heavy smoke into the air into the next day.

The Inquirer reports the city Department of Licenses and Inspections ordered the junkyard at Tulip and Somerset streets not to accept any new materials until it reduces its scrap piles and creates clear fire lanes.

Department spokeswoman Karen Guss said Wednesday the scrap piles were 30 feet high at the time of the fire July 10. Guss says the fire caused further deterioration to the property.

The owner of the junkyard could not be reached for comment.

The junkyard has been cited multiple times in the past few years for violations, including mislabeled containers and an excessive collection of tires.

It has a court hearing in connection with the violations scheduled for Aug. 30.