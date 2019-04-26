Masked Robbers Beat Bucks County Woman With Baseball Bat

A pair of masked robbers targeted a woman, beat her with a baseball bat and left her hospitalized with severe injuries in upper Bucks County, police said.

The woman, in her late 50s, was watching TV in her home on the 100 block of Reliance Place in Hilltown Township shortly after midnight Wednesday when she answered a knock at the door, Hilltown Police Lt. Christian Browne said. As she opened, the pair of male robbers made their way in and either one or both of them started beating her with a bat.

The men left the woman with multiple fractures and "significant" head injuries before making off with various items, Browne said.

"This was not a random attack," he said, though he declined to state why police believe the woman was targeted.

The woman was so badly beaten that when officers arrived, she was only able to give them a brief description of the assailants, telling police they were either white or Hispanic, Browne said.

"A home invasion where someone is beaten to this degree is not the norm," the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital's Cedar Crest campus, where she remains in stable condition, Browne said. Police hope to be able to conduct a more thorough interview when she regains some of her strength.

The suspects could face robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and attempted homicide charges, Browne said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilltown Police at 215-453-6000 or to submit a tip online.