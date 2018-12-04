A worker inspects a guitar at C. F. Martin and Co., in Nazareth, Pa. The original factory has been named a National Historical Landmark.

C.F. Martin & Co. says the guitar-maker's original factory in Pennsylvania has been named a National Historical Landmark.

Martin Guitar's North Street Complex in Nazareth, which includes the company's former manufacturing buildings, powerhouse and the Martin homestead are all part of the designation by the National Register of Historic Places.

The landmarks are the register's pre-eminent designation, reserved for places that possess "exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States" in a variety of areas.

Company CEO Chris Martin says he's proud, adding "the music made on Martin instruments was and is a very significant part of musical culture for generations."

Born in Germany into a family of cabinet makers, Christian Frederick Martin Sr. apprenticed in the Viennese shop of famed luthier Johann Stauffer, then immigrated to New York City. He relocated his family and business to Nazareth in 1839.