Margate Firefighter in Prescription Fraud Case Heads to Court

When NBC10 learned prescription drug costs quadrupled in just one year for a group of South Jersey workers, it raised big questions about what was going on. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has new information on how the case could impact public safety as well as the Margate firefighter who is heading to court. (Published Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018)

When NBC10 learned prescription drug costs quadrupled in just one year for a group of South Jersey workers, it raised big questions about what was... See More