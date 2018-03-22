NBC10's Dray Clark breaks down the gun control debate following the Florida school massacre.

People will descend on Philadelphia for Saturday’s March for Our Lives and that means congestion, road closures and parking restrictions.



There will be parking restrictions, road closures and public transit changes in Old City and Penn's Landing during the march and rally.

The march, part of a nationwide effort calling for stricter gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, starts at 10 a.m. in front of Independence Hall in Old City and makes its way to Lombard Circle at Penn’s Landing where a rally will take place at 11:30 a.m., according to organizers and the City.

People are expected to begin gathering at Independence National Historical Park (5th and Market streets) around 8 a.m.

The march goes eastbound on Market Street to Front Street. It will then go southbound on Front Street to Dock Street then eastbound on Dock Street to Columbus Boulevard. The march will finally go southbound on Columbus to Lombard Circle.

The Penn’s Landing event is expected to wrap up by 2 p.m., the City said.



“Delays can be expected during the demonstration,” the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office said in a news release. “Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.”

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

SEPTA's Market-Frankford subway and Regional Rail lines (to Jefferson Station) can be used to get the march without having to worry about parking. PATCO service can also get people from South Jersey close to the march.

SEPTA bus routes that normally run along the route will be detoured during the march. Check SEPTA’s System Status page for details.

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. until about 6 p.m. Saturday:

Columbus Blvd. from Dock Street to Lombard Circle

- Local access will be maintained to the parking lots on the east (river) side of Columbus Blvd., accessible via Lombard Circle. Motorists wishing to access these lots must travel northbound on Columbus Blvd.

- Local access will be maintained to the I-95 northbound on ramp at Lombard Circle, accessible via northbound Columbus Blvd.

- Local access will be maintained to the Hilton Penn’s Landing, accessible via Dock Street and southbound Columbus Blvd.

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until about 11 a.m. Saturday:

500 block of Market Street

5th Street from Market to Arch streets

All the other impacted streets will be reopened as the march progresses, the mayor’s office said.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS:

There will be "Temporary No Parking" signs posted from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday:

N. 6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street (East Side)

N. 5th Street from Market Street to Arch Street (East Side)

Market Street from 5th Street to Front Street (Both Sides)

Front Street from Market Street to Dock Street (Both Sides)

Dock Street from Front Street to Columbus Blvd. (Both Sides)

Columbus Blvd. from Dock Street to Lombard Circle (Both Sides)

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated, the City said.

The mayor’s office also asked people to not double park as it is illegal and can cause traffic congestion.

OTHER TIPS

The city warned people to expect congestion in Old City and Penn’s Landing during the march and rally.

The march will be a “No-Drone Zone.”

The City asked people to not leave any bags unattended. If you see something suspicious you are urged to call 911.

Philadelphia lists more tips on its Special Event Safety Guide.