Sophie Phillips, a student from Parkland, Florida, holds a sign as she attends a rally for those heading to the March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. In Philadelphia and surrounding cities, students are also holding marches Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People across the country and around the world will join together Saturday for the March for Our Lives, a largely student-led movement to bring about gun reform in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The main march will take place in Washington, D.C., but there have been more than 800 sibling marches planned to occur simultaneously.

One of these marches will take place in Philadelphia, and local students helped plan it.

"This is such an important movement because it's literally the lives of our nation's children at stake," said Rachel Steinig, an 18-year-old University of Pennsylvania freshman. She's one of the organizers of the Philadelphia march and rally.

She said she was inspired to help organize the event after watching some of the Parkland shooting survivors' speeches, and she hopes the march will lead to legislative change.

"Children should be safe when they go to school, they shouldn't have to worry about people coming and killing them," Steinig said. "That's something people can get behind from all political parties. Everyone wants our children to be safe. This is a movement that really transcends party and transcends ideology and is something that can bring us all together."

Steinig said that the Philadelphia march will begin at 9:30 a.m. on 5th and Market Street and culminate in a rally at 11:30 a.m. at the Lombard Circle at Penn's Landing, where there will be ASL interpreters and seats for people who cannot stand.

According to Steinig, the rally will include speakers, student leaders, parents, professors, shooting survivors, elected officials and performers.

One of these performers is Devontay Crawford, an 18-year-old high school senior who will rap during the rally.

"I will be performing a song about the Florida shooting. Basically it's telling people to put the guns down, stop the violence," Crawford said. "I think kids my age are getting involved with this because it pertains to them. We are getting killed every day and it's not going to stop unless we send this message."

According to Steinig, there is a Facebook page for the event called "March for Our Lives Philadelphia," and those interested can volunteer or donate through the page.

Along with Philadelphia's march, there are also several March for Our Lives sibling marches in the area on Saturday: