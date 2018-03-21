What's Not Open on This Snow Day

Wednesday’s snow caused dozens of area attractions to close for the day.
Here is a list of some of the closures. If you don’t see a place on the list be sure to call ahead. Also this isn’t an extensive list so please let us know of any closures we have missed by contacting us.
CLOSED IN PHILLY:
Academy of Natural Sciences
American Philosophical Society Museum
Barnes Foundation
City Hall Visitor Center
Eastern State Penitentiary
Franklin Institute
Free Library System
Ikea South Philadelphia
Independence National Historical Park
Independence Seaport Museum
Independence Visitor Center
Museum of the American Revolution
Mutter Museum
National Constitution Center
National Liberty Museum
National Museum of American Jewish History
Penn Museum
Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Philadelphia Zoo
Philly Magic Gardens
Please Touch Museum
Rodin Museum
Rosenbach Museum and Library
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse
Woodmere Art Museum
CLOSED IN PENNSYLVANIA SUBURBS:
Brandywine River Museum of Art
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
CLOSED IN NEW JERSEY:
Adventure Aquarium
Battleship New Jersey
Gloucester Premium Outlets
Grounds for Sculpture
CLOSED IN DELAWARE:
Delaware Art Museum
Delaware Children's Museum
Delaware Museum of Natural History
Hagley Museum and Library
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Looking for something that is open?
The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown still had events on the schedule for Wednesday as of the morning. Also, check with local malls to see if they are open before you go.