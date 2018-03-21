What's Not Open on This Snow Day

Wednesday’s snow caused dozens of area attractions to close for the day.

Here is a list of some of the closures. If you don’t see a place on the list be sure to call ahead. Also this isn’t an extensive list so please let us know of any closures we have missed by contacting us.

CLOSED IN PHILLY:

Academy of Natural Sciences

American Philosophical Society Museum

Barnes Foundation

City Hall Visitor Center

Eastern State Penitentiary



Franklin Institute

Free Library System

Ikea South Philadelphia

Independence National Historical Park

Independence Seaport Museum



Independence Visitor Center

Museum of the American Revolution

Mutter Museum

National Constitution Center

National Liberty Museum

National Museum of American Jewish History



Penn Museum

Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion



Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Zoo

Philly Magic Gardens

Please Touch Museum

Rodin Museum

Rosenbach Museum and Library

Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse

Woodmere Art Museum







CLOSED IN PENNSYLVANIA SUBURBS:

Brandywine River Museum of Art

Philadelphia Premium Outlets





CLOSED IN NEW JERSEY:

Adventure Aquarium

Battleship New Jersey

Gloucester Premium Outlets



Grounds for Sculpture





CLOSED IN DELAWARE:

Delaware Art Museum

Delaware Children's Museum

Delaware Museum of Natural History



Hagley Museum and Library



Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library





Looking for something that is open?

The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown still had events on the schedule for Wednesday as of the morning. Also, check with local malls to see if they are open before you go.