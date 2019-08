Philadelphia police are searching for Manuel Smith who was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 8 on North Peach Street in West Philly.

A 58-year-old man missing for days after he failed to show up for work has been found alive.

Philadelphia police said that Manuel Smith was last seen in West Philly Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Smith turned up safe, family said.