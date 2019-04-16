A robber sexually assaulted a 69-year-old man along a normally quiet Center City street last week.

The man was walking along Manning Street, near South 12th and Spruce streets, around 5 pm. Friday when two men appearing to be in their late 20s approached him, Philadelphia police said in a Tuesday news release.

One of the younger men sexually assaulted the 69-year-old and forced him to the ground, police said. The attacker then took his victim’s wallet when the man screamed.

The robbers took about $300 out of the wallet before throwing it down on the ground and running off on Spruce Street, police said.

Surveillance video shows the robbers, investigators said. One attacker stands around 6-feet tall and wore blue jeans, a gray/green jackets, white sneakers and black knit hat during the attack. The other suspect stands around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and wore blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black and lime green backpack during the attack.

Police urged anyone who spots the attackers to immediately call 911. Anyone wanting to submit a tip can call 215-686-8477 or text PPD TIP or 773847.