What to Know A former community leader and his girlfriend are accused of getting a woman drunk and taking naked photos of her while she was unconscious.

Lawrence Weinstein and Kelly Drucker surrendered to Bucks County detectives Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they spike the woman's drink and used spy glasses to take the pictures of her while she was passed out.

A former Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, supervisor and his girlfriend are accused of getting a woman drunk and then using spy glasses and a webcam to take photographs of her while she was unconscious.

Lawrence Jay Weinstein, 44, and Kelly Drucker, both of Northampton Township, are charged with false imprisonment, invasion of privacy, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy and violations of the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act.

Investigators say Weinstein and Drucker plotted last fall to spike a woman's drink with high-proof alcohol so that she'd be unable to drive and be forced to go to Drucker’s house where a webcam was placed in the bathroom.

“Don’t let her go to the bathroom until she gets back to your place,” Weinstein allegedly texted Drucker.

The couple first planned for what they referred to as their “mission” in late October 2017, investigators said. Drucker then had dinner with the woman at a restaurant on the night of Nov. 10, 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

During the dinner, Weinstein allegedly texted Drucker, instructing her on how to convince the victim to come back to her home.

“Keep sober so you can make it happen and aren’t too drunk to win,” Weinstein allegedly texted Drucker.

After the victim arrived at Drucker’s house, Weinstein sent her more text messages advising her on how to keep the victim there, police said. Weinstein also allegedly told Drucker to ask the victim sexually-charged questions and give her more alcohol.

At some point, the woman became sick and passed out in Drucker’s bathroom, police said. Weinstein then allegedly sent Drucker several messages telling her to use spy glasses to take photos of the unconscious victim.

“Don’t worry about her. Get glasses on now,” Weinstein allegedly texted the woman. “Get her naked and get [sic] door open.”

A few days later, Weinstein and Drucker had a text message conversation discussing more plans for their “mission,” indicating that they wanted to find more victims, according to investigators.

In August, a man discovered illicit messages on a phone that once belonged to Drucker, leading to an investigation, officials said. Weinstein and Drucker both surrendered to Bucks County detectives Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police she remembered saying her wine “didn’t taste right” on the night of Nov. 10, 2017 and was sick the following morning. She said she didn’t remember anything that happened in between, according to investigators.

Officials said they recovered photos of the victim while she was in Drucker’s bathroom.

While being questioned, Weinstein told police he was “concerned” for the victim and wasn’t sure if he should call an ambulance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators also say they found photos on an iPad of Weinstein sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in late 2012. That woman told police she wasn’t aware of the incident and didn’t consent to Weinstein touching her or taking the photos. Weinstein was charged with indecent assault in connection to that incident.

Bail is set for both Weinstein and Drucker at $300,000 unsecured. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on Oct. 18.