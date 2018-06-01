Two people were found dead in West Goshen Township. NBC10'sa Randy Gyllenhaal has the details.

Two people were found dead inside a house in West Goshen, Chester County, early Friday after police responded to the home for a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Their identities were not immediately released, but investigators did note that the two killed are a man and a woman.

The initial investigation has determined that the cause of the deaths is "a murder followed by a suicide," police said.

"There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public," police said.

The two were found by family members about 6:30 a.m. in the living room of the house on North Five Points Road.

Check back for more information on this breaking news story as details become known.