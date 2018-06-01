Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Chester County, Pennsylvania, House - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Chester County, Pennsylvania, House

By NBC10 Staff

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Murder Suicide in West Goshen

    Two people were found dead in West Goshen Township. NBC10'sa Randy Gyllenhaal has the details.

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Two people were found dead inside a house in West Goshen, Chester County, early Friday after police responded to the home for a report of a shooting, authorities said.

    Their identities were not immediately released, but investigators did note that the two killed are a man and a woman.

    The initial investigation has determined that the cause of the deaths is "a murder followed by a suicide," police said.

    "There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public," police said.

    The two were found by family members about 6:30 a.m. in the living room of the house on North Five Points Road.

    Check back for more information on this breaking news story as details become known.

      

