Man Turns $5 Bet Into $1M at NJ Casino

A man at the Borgata Casino -- who we're calling Harold M. -- turned a $5 bet on three-card poker into $1 million Saturday night at the Borgata in Atlantic City. The odds of this happening are more than 1 in 20 million.

Happy holidays, indeed! A gambler from Lakewood, N.J. turned a small bet into a huge payoff Saturday when he delivered a royal flush -- and the casino delivered his $1 million winnings.

The man is only being identified as "Harold M.," which seems smart. But we do know how the bet went down.

"Harold" was at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, playing Three Card Poker's "6 Card Bonus" bet. He bet $5. And he was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds.

Nice. Even nicer: The dealer’s hand was the 9, jack and king of diamonds.

The result was a 6-card diamond Royal Flush.

According to a spokesman for the casino, experts at wizardofodds.com confirm that the odds of hitting the 6-card Bonus Royal Flush are 1 in 20,348,320.