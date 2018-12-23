Man Turns $5 Bet Into $1M at NJ Casino - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Eagles' Playoff Hopes Survive!
logo_philly_2x

Man Turns $5 Bet Into $1M at NJ Casino

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Turns $5 Bet Into $1M at NJ Casino

    A man at the Borgata Casino -- who we're calling Harold M. -- turned a $5 bet on three-card poker into $1 million Saturday night at the Borgata in Atlantic City. The odds of this happening are more than 1 in 20 million.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    Happy holidays, indeed! A gambler from Lakewood, N.J. turned a small bet into a huge payoff Saturday when he delivered a royal flush -- and the casino delivered his $1 million winnings.

    The man is only being identified as "Harold M.," which seems smart. But we do know how the bet went down.

    "Harold" was at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, playing Three Card Poker's "6 Card Bonus" bet. He bet $5. And he was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds.

    Nice. Even nicer: The dealer’s hand was the 9, jack and king of diamonds.

    The result was a 6-card diamond Royal Flush.

    According to a spokesman for the casino, experts at wizardofodds.com confirm that the odds of hitting the 6-card Bonus Royal Flush are 1 in 20,348,320.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices