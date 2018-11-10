Man Fatally Struck by Pair of Hit-and-Run Drivers

Police are searching for a pair of hit-and-run drivers who fatally struck a 50-year-old man and left him dead on the street in Northeast Philadelphia.

The man was walking across Torresdale Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Friday when a woman driving on Cottman Avenue turned and hit him before continuing on her way, Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little said. Around 15 seconds later, a male driver also hit the downed victim and continued driving.

The man was in the crosswalk when he was struck, Little said.

The driver of the first car, a gray Toyota Camry, is described as a white female. She fled northbound on Torresdale Avenue.

The driver of the second car, a dark-colored Mitsubishi Gallant, is described as a Hispanic man. He fled westbound on Cottman Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180.