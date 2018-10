Police investigate outside the Hunting Park Dunkin Donuts where a man was shot and critically wounded Friday.

A man was critically injured when he was shot outside a Dunkin Donuts in Hunting Park just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Philadelphia police say the man was shot in the left side of his chest and sent to Temple University Hospital.

The shooter fled the scene and no weapon has been recovered, police said.

The investigation is continuing.