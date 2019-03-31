Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Pottstown - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Pottstown

Keith Robinson, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

    Police responded to Walnut and York streets shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Keith Robinson, 42, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Robinson’s death was ruled a homicide. Police haven’t released information on any suspects.

    If you have any information, please call Pottstown Police at (610) 970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368. Anonymous text tips can also be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the free STOPit! app.

      

