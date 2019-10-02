Man Shot in Face, Dog Killed During New Jersey Home Invasion

New Jersey police are looking for a gunman who broke into a home and shot a 22-year-old man in the face while also killing a family dog.

The suspect broke into the Vineland home on the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue around 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, the Vineland Police Department said.

The 22-year-old resident of the home was shot one time in the face and taken to Cooper Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition the VPD said. A woman who was inside the home at the time of the shooting was uninjured.

Police are investigating the case as a home invasion and attempted homicide. Detectives are gathering information and looking to speak to anyone in the Sunset Avenue, N. Mill Road and Pine Grove Avenue areas to see if they have surveillance video that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department by dialing 856-691-4111, extension 4181. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling 856-691-0345 or texting VPDTIP (847411).