Man Robs South Jersey Adult Novelty Shop Using Tire Iron

Police in South Jersey are searching for a man who robbed an adult novelty shop using a tire iron.
The robbery took place just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Fantasy Gifts in Marlton, New Jersey.
Authorities said the man pretended to be shopping before pulling the tire iron from his sleeve. He then threatened a female worker with the weapon.
He left with $140 in cash, police said.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said the suspect bears a strong resemblance to a man who robbed a Cherry Hill Dunkin' Donuts earlier in October. The suspect in that case was also armed with a tire iron.
In both cases, police say the man left in a smaller size silver sedan with a spare tire on the front driver's side wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to call Voorhees Township police.