Man Robs South Jersey Adult Novelty Shop Using Tire Iron

A thief armed with a tire iron robbed an adult gift shop in South Jersey this weekend. He shows the weapon to an employee, then tells her to open the register so he can help himself to the cash. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance video.

Police in South Jersey are searching for a man who robbed an adult novelty shop using a tire iron.

The robbery took place just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Fantasy Gifts in Marlton, New Jersey.

Authorities said the man pretended to be shopping before pulling the tire iron from his sleeve. He then threatened a female worker with the weapon.

He left with $140 in cash, police said.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said the suspect bears a strong resemblance to a man who robbed a Cherry Hill Dunkin' Donuts earlier in October. The suspect in that case was also armed with a tire iron.

In both cases, police say the man left in a smaller size silver sedan with a spare tire on the front driver's side wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Voorhees Township police.