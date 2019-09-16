A little girl was outside her house cleaning up her toys when a man put a paper bag over her head and tried to abduct her. She was able to break free, but now the community in Howell is on alert. NBC New York Ida Siegal reports.

A possible abduction attempt of a 6-year-old girl has neighbors in a New Jersey town on high alert as police say the stranger put a paper bag over the child's head.

Howell Township police say they're searching for a white man, approximately 40 years old, who sat in a black SUV on Crooked Stick Court in Howell and observed the neighborhood "for an extended period of time" on Sunday afternoon.

The man reportedly got out of his car and approached the girl who was picking up toys after being out and playing with her friends.

The stranger, who was described as having black hair, beard and a thin build, placed the bag over the girl's head after her friends went inside, police said.

The 6-year-old girl screamed and ran inside her home but she wasn't physically injured. Police initially said the man used a plastic bag.

The man didn't try to grab the girl, according to police. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood and have asked anyone with information to call 732-938-4111.