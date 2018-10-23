2 Camden Men Charged in Supposed Russian Roulette Death

A loaded gun, a risky game: two Camden teens face charges for the death of their best friend, who was killed in a supposed game of Russian Roulette. NBC10 talks to the mother of one of the teens charged, who says she loved the victim "like he was her own son".

Prosecutors say two men who blamed their friend's death on a game of Russian roulette were the ones behind the trigger when the fatal bullet was fired.

Morton B. Newman Jr. and Nasir Mason, both 19, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter after prosecutors determined they "recklessly" handled a gun pointed at their friend and caused it to fire a bullet into his head, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Diquese Young, 19, died of his injury two days after the Oct. 14 shooting. He was found by police outside the MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Mason and his brother took him after the shooting, thinking it was the emergency room for Cooper Hospital.

A probable cause statement in the case says that Newman initially told investigators that Young shot himself during a game of Russian roulette. However, he changed his story when they told him they found four bullets in the revolver - three in the cartridge, plus the spent shell casing - used in the shooting.

Prosecutors say Newman then told detectives that during the supposed game of Russian roulette, the gun jammed and Mason said he knew how to fix it.

While the gun was aimed at Young, Mason grabbed the bottom of the firearm and Newman pulled back the hammer, prosecutors say Newman told detectives.

"As Mason pulled the trigger, the hammer went forward, firing the revolver," the probable cause statement says.

Mason contradicted his friend's story, telling detectives that he, Young and Newman were hanging out at Newman's house when Newman and Young started practicing how to "de-cock" the gun while it was aimed at Young.

"He stated he observed Newman Jr. accidentally shoot Young" and that he never touched the gun himself, authorities said.

Prosecutors say police encountered a grisly scene when they entered Newman's home.

"They located a crime scene in the house which contained numerous blood trails all over the house and large pools of blood on the basement floor," according to the probable cause statement. Police found the gun sitting in "a pool of blood on the basement floor."

Newman and Mason are awaiting their next court appearance. They have also been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a gun.