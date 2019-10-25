A 38-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light Friday morning in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, police said.

The man was struck near the intersection of Route 38 and Chestnut street as the hit-and-run vehicle was crossing over from westbound Route 38 to westbound, a Cherry Hill Police Department chief said. He was hit while walking on a designated crossing area, according to the chief.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Traffic was backed up as police closed down the road to investigate.