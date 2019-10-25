Man in Crossing Area Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Cherry Hill, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Man in Crossing Area Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Cherry Hill, Police Say

The man was struck near the intersection of Route 38 and Chestnut street as the hit-and-run vehicle was crossing over from westbound Route 38 to westbound, police said

By NBC10 Staff

Published 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man in Crossing Area Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Cherry Hill, Police Say
    NBC10

    A 38-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light Friday morning in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, police said.

    The man was struck near the intersection of Route 38 and Chestnut street as the hit-and-run vehicle was crossing over from westbound Route 38 to westbound, a Cherry Hill Police Department chief said. He was hit while walking on a designated crossing area, according to the chief.

    Police have not released the name of the victim.

    Traffic was backed up as police closed down the road to investigate.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices