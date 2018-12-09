Man Injured in Apparently Random Trolley Stabbing

A man is under arrest after authorities say he randomly stabbed another man aboard a SEPTA trolley early Sunday morning.

The man repeatedly stabbed the 39-year-old victim for no apparent reason as they were riding the trolley near 39th and Spruce streets in the University City section of Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The victim was stabbed once in the left side of the neck, once in the chest and once in the left shoulder, police said.

The trolley driver and about five other passengers told police they had not seen the suspect or the victim having any interaction before the attack.

Authorities say there appears to be no motive behind the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.