A man is recovering after he fell and was impaled on the antlers of a deer sculpture in Eakins Oval during the annual Mummers Parade, officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The unidentified man climbed the Eakins Oval statue along the 2600 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway late Tuesday afternoon while trying to take pictures of the parade.

The man then fell and was impaled by the antlers of a deer sculpture. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.