Philadelphia Councilman-at-large David Oh at home following stabbing. Inset shows stab wound.

The man accused of stabbing Philadelphia Councilman-at-large David Oh has been cleared of the most serious charges against him.

A local jury found Shawn Yarbray not guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and possessing an instrument of crime in the May 2017 attack.

Oh was stabbed in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia while returning home. He underwent surgery that same night and was back at work in fewer than 48 hours.

Yarbray surrendered to police just three days later.



