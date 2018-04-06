Officials are investigating a deadly hazmat situation in Norristown. State Police were involved in the investigation after a man was found dead on the second floor of a building. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators in Norristown are working to determine what type of toxic chemicals were discovered inside an apartment where a man was found dead on Friday.

Law enforcement sources believe the apartment along the 300 block of Airy Street — and just a block from the police headquarters — was being used to make illicit drugs.



First responders were called to the home Friday morning after the man's body was discovered by an acquaintance.



When officials entered the apartment they were met with a strong odor of chemicals, sources said. The home was evacuated and the hazmat team was called in to investigate.

Sources would not say what kind of drugs they believe was being made there.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police declined comment.



The incident remains under investigation.

