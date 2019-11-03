Gunman Kills Man, Injures Woman Inside Philadelphia Home

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

A man died while a woman is in the hospital following a double shooting inside a Philadelphia home Sunday night.

The man and woman, both in their mid-30’s, were inside a home on the 2100 block of North 28th Street around 7:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the chest while the woman was shot once in the face and once in the neck.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the woman’s condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet revealed a description of any suspects or what led to the shooting.