Man Dead, Teen Wounded in Shooting at Port Richmond Park

A shooting at a park in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section has left a man dead and a teenage boy wounded.

The shooting at Campbell Square, which occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, may have been carried out as a form of retaliation, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The motive we're getting now is this may have been over a prior fight, or argument or physical altercation earlier [Wednesday]," Small said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg remains hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shooters may have been involved. They apparently were among several people who were in the park when the shots rang out.

Witnesses told police that the shooters and the people with them fled on foot and on bicycles after the gunshots rang out, Small said.

