Man Darts Into Woman's Home, is Shot Dead by Police

An argument on a residential street in Port Richmond led to a fatal officer-involved shooting when a suspect took out a knife after darting into the house of a woman who had opened her door.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond. The male suspect - who had run into the home as the woman was leaving to drop a little girl off at school - allegedly took out a knife after an officer followed him inside, which prompted the shooting.

The officer was initially responding to a call of a fight on the street, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. When he arrived, he found multiple people confronting the man, Kinebrew said.

During the "commotion," multiple people started pointing to the suspect, saying, "That's him. That's him, officer," the captain said.

That's when a woman in a nearby home opened her door because she was getting ready to drop off a little girl at school.

The suspect darted into the house and the officer followed him after confirming with the woman that the suspect did not live there.

The officer had taken out a stun gun and asked the suspect to show his hands, which he initially refused to do, Kinebrew said.

When he finally complied, Kinebrew said the man produced a knife, which prompted the officer to take out his gun.

The officer continued to issue commands, but the suspect "approached the officer aggressively," which prompted him to shoot the man once in the chest, Kinebrew said.

Other officers arrived and rushed the suspect to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. It remains unclear exactly what he was accused of doing during the initial fight on the street.

The officer who fired the deadly round is described as a 16-year veteran of the force.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.