A man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself and his son Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:26 a.m. on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue, in Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric Mclaurin said. The 47-year-old father told police he was cleaning the weapon inside his home when it somehow fired and a bullet went through his hand and also struck his 9-year-old son on the right side of his body.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where they were listed in stable condition, Mclaurin said.

Multiple police vehicles blocked off traffic in front of the home as officers investigated the shooting. Police did not immediately indicate whether or not they would pursue any criminal charges.

