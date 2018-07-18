Robber Chokes and Drags Man at Philadelphia Gas Station

Police say a suspect choked and dragged a man until he went unconscious at a Philadelphia gas station. They released surveillance video of the incident.

A man was choked and robbed while at a Philadelphia gas station on Tuesday.

The man was standing by his car around 2:51 a.m. at the Liberty gas station on 900 East Hunting Park Ave. when he was approached from behind by a suspect who choked him, police said. The suspect can be seen dragging the man away from his car in surveillance video.

After the man went unconscious, the suspect went through his pockets and took his wallet, which contained $300, before fleeing the scene in a dark colored Dodge Challenger, police said.

The suspect is described as a muscular man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a light-colored cap with dark print on the front, dark-colored t-shirt with light print on the front and dark-colored pants.



Policed advised people to not approach and to call 911 if they see the suspect.

If you have any information you can call 215-686-8477 or text 773874. Click here to submit a tip online.