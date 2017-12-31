Man Charged in Stabbing Deaths of 2 Women, Stabbing of a 3rd - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Bitter, Dangerous Cold Continues
Man Charged in Stabbing Deaths of 2 Women, Stabbing of a 3rd

By NBC10 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Augie Conte/NBC10
    Police cordoned off the crime scene in Collingswood.

    A Burlington County man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of two Collingswood, New Jersey women and the serious wounding of a third.

    Police found the women Saturday evening after neighbors reported hearing screaming from the home in the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace. When police arrived, they found Colleen Brownell, 48, and Alysia McCloskey, 41, stabbed to death, police said.

    Another woman, 45, had been seriously wounded, police said. She is still hospitalized.

    Sunday, they charged Mark Lyczak, 44, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder.

    Lyczak knew the victims and was still on the scene when police arrived, police said.

    He is now in the Camden County Correctional Facility, waiting for a pretrial hearing.

