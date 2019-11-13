An investigation is underway after a Vietnam veteran was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a day before Veterans Day. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the story.

What to Know Samuel Jackson died after being struck by a car just feet from his Norristown home Sunday night.

Jackson was a Vietnam War veteran, and a local VFW post is helping the family find a uniform for his burial.

Nemias Perez Severiano was charged Wednesday with reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

A man turned himself in to Norristown Police Wednesday and was charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Vietnam veteran.

Samuel Jackson, 67, was struck and killed Sunday, just hours before Veterans Day.

Wednesday, Nemias Perez Severiano of Norristown was charged with reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. He had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the community has rallied around Jackson, whom his niece calls "Uncle Sam."

Jackson served in the Marines. A local VFW post is helping the family find a uniform so that Jackson can be buried in it; they are still looking for a jacket and belt.

“He was well-loved as well as a vet,” Jackson’s niece, Tione Jackson, said. "He fought for this country and we need to fight for his rights.

"God sees all. So one day you will be held accountable, but the family that I have, we're going to make sure you're accountable," she said. "We're going to make sure, I promise you that. Rest in peace Uncle Sam, we will love you for life."

Jackson appeared to have stepped out of his car near his Astor Street home in Norristown around 6:25 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that never stopped, Norristown police and Montgomery County detectives said.

A witness told police that the car was going at a high rate of speed.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later, authorities said.