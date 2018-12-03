Joseph Wilson, 34, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a person inside a Wissinoming home.

A Philadelphia man is charged with murder after police discovered a body wrapped inside a blood-soaked carpet at a Wissinoming home on Saturday.

Joseph Wilson, 34, is implicated in the deadly stabbing that happened along the 4000 block of Higbee Street, police said.

A neighbor said the tenant's landlord came by the home around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to collect rent and found part of the carpet missing. The tenants were acting strange, the neighbor said, so the man called police.

Officers then searched the home and found the body wrapped in the cut-up carpet, police said.

Three people were taken into custody Saturday. Charges were announced on Monday for Wilson. In addition to a murder charge, he faces possession of an instrument of crime and obstruction of justice. The others have not been charged.

The victim's identity has not been released.