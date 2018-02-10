NJ Man Charged in Death of Infant Son

A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 4-month-old son.

Jose Rojas, 35, of Hamilton Township, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hamilton Township Police responded to the 6000 block of Hoover Drive in Mays Landing on January 29 for the report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found Rojas’ 4-month-old son with no pulse. The baby was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division and later transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He died from his injuries almost a week later on February 4.

Investigators said Rojas was home alone with the baby as well as his two other children the night the infant suffered his injuries. Rojas initially told police the baby rolled off a bed, which was approximately two feet high, investigators said. Doctors at CHOP determined the child’s injuries were so severe however that only a fall of at least 30 feet could have caused them.

Doctors said the baby suffered so many hemorrhages in both eyes they were unable to count them. They also said the pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with abusive head trauma.

Hamilton Township Police continue to investigate the case.

