State police in Chester County are searching for a man who they say attempted to assault an off-duty trooper with a knife.
The incident happened at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in West Bradford Township.
A spokesperson with the state police barracks in Embreeville says the man attempted to assault the trooper at a roundabout where Stasburg and Romansville roads meet.
The roundabout is just about a mile west of the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville barracks.
Details about the encounter were not immediately available, but police described the suspect as a man with dark hair and a beard. He was driving a black Chevy pickup truck.
The trooper was not injured.