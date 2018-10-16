Authorities in Chester County are searching for a man who they say attempted to stab an off-duty Pennsylvania State Trooper outside a barracks in Coatesville. (Published 3 hours ago)

State police in Chester County are searching for a man who they say attempted to assault an off-duty trooper with a knife.

The incident happened at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in West Bradford Township.

A spokesperson with the state police barracks in Embreeville says the man attempted to assault the trooper at a roundabout where Stasburg and Romansville roads meet.

The roundabout is just about a mile west of the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville barracks.

Details about the encounter were not immediately available, but police described the suspect as a man with dark hair and a beard. He was driving a black Chevy pickup truck.

The trooper was not injured.